Koh Kong Province: At 5:20 pm on December 12, 2020, the Royal Cambodian Gendarmerie and Royal Cambodian Police arrested an armed man after a siege.

The gunman, who shot himself in the abdomen, suffered serious injuries, was suspected of drinking and had been arguing for more than an hour.



The incident happened in Village 1, Sangkat Dang Tong, Khemarak Phoumin Municipality, Koh Kong Province.

This was confirmed by the Deputy Governor of Khemarak Phoumin Municipality, Koh Kong Province a little earlier.



He said that the victim was injured in the abdomen, and after the perpetrator, who is a soldier and a military trainer, may have had a verbal conflict while drinking just before this offense occurred.



The man ran up to the house with a gun in his hand, so the police surrounded the property for more than an hour and tried to negotiate his surrender. He is to be questioned, according to the procedure. NKD

*So far it appears the man shot himself, and nobody else was injured. Updates if the story changes.