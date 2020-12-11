Preah Sihanouk Province – Authorities say a Chinese man committed suicide by hanging himself in a dormitory at a construction site in Koki village, Bit Trang commune, Prey Nob district, Preah Sihanouk province, at noon on December 11. 2020.

The man was named as LI GUO QING, 28, a Chinese national, employed by the construction company ARC DE TRIOMPHE.

According to the report from the authorities, after the autopsy on the body from Dr. Se Chou Sithichot and the Technical Police, it was confirmed that it was a case of suicide by hanging. HUY BUNLENG