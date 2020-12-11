Sihanoukville: On the afternoon of December 10, 2020, two Chinese men involved in a kidnapping case were arrested by Sihanoukville police.

The two Chinese men were named as Hu Cheng Long, 25, of Village 4, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, and Zhao XuChao, 26, of Village 6. Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville. Both are online employees and do not have passports/visas.

The victim was Xu Ren Wei, a 22-year-old Chinese man who sells rice in Village 6, Sangkat 4, Preah Sihanouk Province.

At 12:30 pm on December 8, residents reported that at Kim Try Noodle Shop in Village 3, Sangkat 4, four Chinese people driving a gold Toyota Prius with license plate Phnom Penh 2BB-0276 grabbed a Chinese man, bundled him into the car and drive away.

Major General Chuon Narin, Sihanoukville Provincial Police Commissioner, ordered the Criminal Police Special Forces to cooperate with the Sihanoukville Police and administrative police who immediately began a search.

At 8 pm on the same day, a Chinese national was arrested and a car belonging to the suspect was confiscated. Then, on December 9, the police searched and arrested another suspect, a Chinese national, who was an accomplice, at the Chai Nathor Hotel located in Village 6, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville. On December 10, at 3:30 pm, the police rescued the victim at a hotel in Village 1, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville. .

The two suspects confessed that they kidnapped the rice seller in order to get money.

The suspects have been authorized to build a case and send it to the provincial court for legal action. AREY