Kandal: (Preliminary information) At around 11 pm on December 10, 2020 (*could also be 10 am on December 11), a traffic accident occurred on Street 380, at Prek Luong Health Center in Prek Luong Village, Prek Luong Commune, Khsach Kandal District, Kandal Province.

A white Audi Q7 with license plate Phnom Penh 2BD-3008 crashed into the wall of Prek Luong Health Center, causing serious damage to the car.

Immediately after the incident, the driver fled the scene.

After the incident, the Prek Luong Administrative Police arrived at the scene to measure the car and store it and find the owner to solve the procedure. POST NEWS