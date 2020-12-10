Crime FEATURED Latest 

Thai Arrested In 50kg Meth Bust

Phnom Penh: Police of the Anti-Drug Department cracked down on cross-border drug trafficking cases from Thailand to Cambodia, and arrested a Thai man, confiscating around 50 kg of drugs

Follow the orders of the National Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of the Anti-Drug Crime Plan under the direct command of Mr. Lek Vann: Director of the Department of Anti-Drug Crimes.

On December 6, 2020, at 2:40 AM, the Special Forces (A9) of the Department of Anti-Drug Crime led by Mr. Yin Panharith, Deputy Director of the Department and Colonel Dos Sovathan: Director of the Office and Coordinated by Mr. Ou Sopheak, Deputy Prosecutor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, launched an investigation to crack down on cross-border drug trafficking from Thailand to Cambodia near the Victory Monument in Sangkat Prek Ta Sek, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

Result:
Arrest of SURACHAI KHAMKAEW, male, 37 years old, a Thai national
Captured evidence:
50 large packages of methamphetamine ICE weighing about 50 kg
– A golden LEXUS470 with license plate Phnom Penh 2M-7875.

Currently, the suspects and evidence seized are being prepared to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court. POST NEWS

