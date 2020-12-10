Kampong Cham Province: Those ate at Ta Moeun House, near the Kizuna Bridge in Kampong Cham City, from the night of December 2, 2020, are asked to please come and take COVID-19 test immediately because a person named Ith Komal, one of the recently named active cases, had visited there.



Kandal Province: The Kandal Provincial Administration has decided to temporarily close Vihear Tranh pagoda in Prek Sleng village and Boeung Khyang market, Boeung Khyang commune, Kandal Steung district, Kandal province, after a resident tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the press release of the Ministry of Health dated December 9, 2020, the orders were carried out by Kandal Provincial Administration.

As stated in the subject and reference above, please inform the District Governor that according to the notification of the Ministry of Health dated December 9, 2020, a resident came from Phnom Penh and visited his hometown in Pun Chan village, Prek Sleng commune. The family and relatives visited the pagoda and the market. Via NKD