Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a press release on the morning of December 10, 2020, announcing the discovery of two more COVID-19 cases: one related to the Zando store in Boeung Keng Kang and the other one an imported case on a passenger from Japan.

1. A 37-year-old Cambodian man named Khon Praseur, living in Sangkat Boeung Kak II, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh, took a test after he went to Zando store, Boeung Keng Kang branch. He is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

2. A 29-year-old Cambodian man named Ye Veasna, living in Toul Prich commune, Ang Snoul district, Kandal province, was traveling from Japan via South Korea on a flight to Cambodia on November 18, 2020. The result of the second test came on the 13th day of his second round of isolation. He is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

A total of 50 passengers were on the flight. Two men on their second test, taken on December 1, 2020 tested positive and are currently receiving treatment at Chak Angre Health Center. It appears that 35 passengers kept in the air base center will have to do another round of isolation.

This brings the number of cases to 356- with 307 treated and 49 active cases in hospital.