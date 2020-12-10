Kampong Cham Province: Authorities said that a traffic accident at the roundabout at the base of the Kizuna Bridge, damaged several vehicles and left 2 people injured.

According to the police report, on December 10 at 10:40 at the roundabout at the base of Kizuna Bridge in Village 3, Sangkat Veal Vong, Kampong Cham City, a white Hyundai truck with license plate Prey Veng 3A.1656 driven by Linda Long, a 25-year-old male collided with a motorcycle ridden by a 43-year-old woman, then hit a yellow and blue Hyundai truck driven by Sat Sophat, male, 33 years old and a Prius car with license plate Phnom Penh 2Z-1853, driven by Yan Samnang, male, 42 years old. The truck then hit a Camry, plate number 2AG-7047 belonging to Kong Vet, a 52-year-old male.

A man and woman were injured, and True Money store and road sign were also damaged.

The reason given was that the white Hyundai with license plate number 3A-1656, had faulty brakes,

After the incident, the experts brought all the evidence to the Police Inspectorate of Kampong Cham to deal with. SRP