Kratie: A suspect was arrested by Snuol District Criminal Police, who confessed to murdering his cousin and burning his body in a rubber plantation back in June 2019.

The suspect was named as Bonarin, alias Thi, male, 23 years old, living in Sre Char Commune, Snoul District, Kratie Province.

In this case, the Snuol district police force led by Colonel Chan Sok Kim, the district police inspector, arrested him on December 8, 2020 after more than a year of active investigation.

The motive of the murder was due to a debt of 100,000 Riels .

After the arrest, the suspect was sent to court by the police to proceed with the legal process.