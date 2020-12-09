Phnom Penh: A Korean man was remanded in custody by Duch Sok Sarin, Deputy Chief of Phnom Penh Municipal Court and Investigating Judge on the afternoon of December 8, 2020, for breach of trust committed in Phnom Penh during 2019.

Kim Taeh Yeon, a 48-year-old Korean businessman, living at 30C, Street 1956, Borey Lim Chheang Hak, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok and also staying at the Cambodiana Hotel, was taken away by the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces on the orders of Duch Sok Sarin, Deputy President of the Trial Chamber and the Investigating Judge.

According to the source, Kim Taeh Yeon was charged with “breach of trust” (fraud) committed in Phnom Penh during 2019 according to Article 391: Article 392 of the Penal Code.

“Breach of trust” is committed when a person, to the prejudice of other persons, misappropriates funds, valuables or any property that were handed over to him or her and that he or she accepted subject to the condition of returning, redelivering, presenting or using them in a

specified way.

According to court sources, the arrest came after the confession of another Korean man, named Kwon Seok Young, 60, who was also charged with the same crime.

The arrested Korean was preparing to leave Cambodia, so the court issued an an arrest order to bring Kim Taeh Yeon in for questioning. RASMEI