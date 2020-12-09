Ith Komal, male, 35, living in Boeng Kang Kong III, who visited Zando on November 27th

Sorn Sun Panharith, male, 20, living in Takhmao, staff at the Pedro store on Sihanouk Blvd

Long Sony, female, 38, living in Takhmao, staff at the Pedro store

Tao Kimhok, male, 33, living Boeng Tompong, who had contact with Nhel Sokolap, who was found to be infected previously.

As of 7 am on December 9, Cambodia has found a total of 354 cases of COVID-19, with 307 treated and 47 active cases who are currently hospitalized.

On the night of December 8, 2020, the Ministry of Health issued a press release asking all citizens living in Phnom Penh that visited the Zando Store and Pedro store from November 27, 2020, to report a statement at Sokha Hotel Phnom Penh, with all expenses taken care of by the Royal Government.