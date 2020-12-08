Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health released a statement on the morning of December 8, 2020, confirming the discovery of two new COVID-19 infections linked to the Zando and Pedro stores.

* A 22-year-old Cambodian man named Srian Kim Srun, living in Wat Phnom Sangkat, Daun Penh District, a law student at the Royal University of Law and Economics, went to Zando Boeung Keng Kang on November 27, 2020. He is currently being treated at Chak Angre Health Center.

2. A Cambodian woman named Eam Thida, 35 years old, living in Sangkat Boeung Tumpun, Khan Meanchey, who went to Pedro shop on November 27, 2020. She is also being treated at Chak Angre Health Center.

Meanwhile, a 45-year-old Cambodian-American woman named Chuy Saro, from Pailin City, Pailin Province, who had been traveling from the United States on a flight via South Korea to Cambodia on November 27, 2020 was treated successfully and released from Chak Angre Health Center.

Regarding the ‘Community 28 November event’, on December 7, 2020, 228 samples remaining from December 6, plus a number of samples received from the province and Phnom Penh were analyzed. The second test for people involved totaled 2,483 specimens, tested by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge with two cases. Another 1605 other samples are due to be analyzed today.

The number of cases since January has risen to 350, of which 307 have been treated and 43 patients are currently in hospitals.