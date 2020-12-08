Phnom Penh: On December 8, 2020, a truck hit a motorcycle and dragged it along the road for several meters, killing the rider. The morning incident occurred along Norodom Street, at the corner of Samdech Sothearos Located in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon.

The victim was riding a motorcycle alone along Mao Tse Tung Blvd from west to east. When he reached the center of Chamkarmon traffic light, a truck ran through the red traffic light, increased speed and hit the motorcycle, which was dragged for around 20 meters to the south, the young victim was crushed ‘in the middle of his body, causing his intestines to rupture and he died immediately at the scene’.



The victim, Sophat Piseth, 23, was born in Svay Chrum commune, Mesang district, Prey Veng province, and was riding a Dream 125 motorcycle, license plate Kampong Speu 1E-7799.

The truck driver, 36-year-old Sa Horm, was born in Men Chey commune, Romduol district, Svay Rieng province, and drove a concrete mixer truck with license plate number 5A-3109.

After the incident, the driver was immediately detained by the traffic police and taken to the administrative police station in Bassac.

Local authorities have cooperated with experts and taken the body to Wat Teuk Thla, waiting for contact with relatives. AREY