Siem Reap Province: A man was arrested by Siem Reap City Police in connection with a case of domestic violence and burning a motorcycle.

Suspect’s name is Tek Sour, male, 24 years old, construction worker, living in Phnha Chey village, Svay Dangkum commune, Siem Reap city.

According to the report of the police, on December 7, 2020 at 3:00 PM in front of the house of the victim, Tek Soeun, male, 56 years old (the suspect’s father) in Phnha Chey village, Svay Dangkum commune. Siem Reap City, a Honda wave NF100, black 2016 series with license plate Siem Reap 1U-0255, was set alight.

The suspect is said to be a drug user, who argues with his family and often abuses his father when drinking alcohol or using drugs.

The suspect confessed in front of the police that he had been using drugs (meth) since 2017, but had never been arrested. The suspect refused

to cooperate with the authorities to check his urine for a drug test. SRP