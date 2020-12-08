Phnom Penh: A man driving a Prius car at high speed, swerved to avoid a motorbike and hit a concrete divider outside Phnom Penh International Airport.

The incident happened at 9:20 pm on December 7, 2020 along Russian Federation Boulevard in Prey Chisak Village, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

Sources said that before the incident, they saw a man driving a white Prius car with license plate Phnom Penh 2BI-5520 traveling from west to east at high speed. The car swerved to avoid a motorcycle in front, lost control and crashed into the concrete divider.

The owner of the car was not injured, got out of the vehicle, hailed down a tricycle tuk tuk and escaped.



After the incident, the local police arrived and contacted the professional police to take the car to the Land Traffic Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, waiting for the owner to come and solve the matter legally. NKD