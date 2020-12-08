Phnom Penh: The Phnom Penh Thmey Post police force arrested three Chinese nationals for carrying weapons without permission.

The police arrested the suspect at 00:10 on December 8, 2020 in front of Thai Huot Market, Street 1003, Phnom Penh Thmey Village, Phnom Penh Thmey Sangkat, Sen Sok District.



Colonel Hour Meng Wang, Police Inspector of Sen Sok District, said that the three suspects who were detained by the police were:

1. Wang Chong Yi, male, 33 years old, Chinese, a tourist, staying at Bao Fong Hotel, Russian Federation Blvd (drugs).

2. Jing Yi, male, 32 years old, a Chinese tourist, Living in a rented house, Street 1019, Tumnup Village, Sangkat Phnom Penh Thmey, Khan Sen Sok, staying at Pao Fong Hotel, Russian Federation Road, Sangkat Kakap 1 (with drugs).

3. Unnamed Chinese man (source does not give details).



The police confiscated a black 2008 Lexus LX570 with license plate Phnom Penh 2Q-6666 and a black Mark 17 pistol, number 0406, and 8 bullets.

The suspects are currently being held at the Sen Sok police station to follow procedures. NKD