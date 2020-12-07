Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning of December 7, 2020, issued a press release confirming the discovery of two new COVID-19 cases related to the ‘Community 28 November event.

The two victims were identified as 21-year-old I Dara, a resident of Wat Sansom Kosal, Sangkat Boeung Tumpong, Khan Meanchey, who had been staying with a patient named Nhel Sok Kola, who worked at the Pedro store on Monivong, and a woman named Chi Pich Chara, 29, a resident of Chak Angre Leu commune, Meanchey district, a civil servant at the Ministry of Interior, who entered the Zando Boeung Keng Kang store on November 27, 2020 at 8:30 pm without wearing a mask.

Both of them are currently being treated at Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh. 11,035 samples have been tested for Covid-19 since the outbreak was first discovered, with 32 being found positive.

