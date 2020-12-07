Battambang: On the morning of December 7, 2020, in Samlot village, Samlot commune, Samlot district, Battambang province, two people were slightly injured after a buried piece of munitions (UXO) exploded. According to CMAC Chief, Mr. Heng Ratana, the two men lit a small fire to boil water to make some coffee, unware of the explosives buried directly beneath where the campfire was burning.

The men were extremely fortunate, and suffered only minor injuries in the small explosion, but it was found that 2-3 other live rounds were also buried next to the fire, which could have detonated at any time and proved more serious, or even fatal.