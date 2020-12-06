Siem Reap Province: A man on a motorcycle fell into a sewer drain and died immediately.

The incident happened at around 11 am on December 6, 2020 in Trapeang Treng village, Sala Rek commune, Siem Reap city.

According to the police, the victim was Manto, 40, a tuk-tuk driver living in Wat Damnak village, Sala Kamreik commune, Siem Reap city, who was riding a 2005 motorcycle with license plate number Siem Reap 1E 7125.

According to forensic experts, he was drunk and fell into a ditch and there was no foul play involved.

After the inspection, the authorities handed over the body to the family for a traditional ceremony. SRP