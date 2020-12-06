Siem Reap: According to the Immigration Police report, at 8:10 a.m. on December 5, 2020, a foreigner died while being taken to the Royal Angkor International Hospital.

LI YI, female, born on 11-12-1990, a Chinese national, was working as a chef at the O’Smach Hotel, located in O’Smach Village, Sangkat O’Smach, Samrong City, Oddar Meanchey Province.

According to ZHANG FENGBO, male, born on December 5, 1992 (*the incident was on his 28th birthday), a Chinese national and the deceased’s boyfriend, said that they were both staying in Room 2305, O’Smach Hotel. At around 2:00 AM on December 5, 2020, they quarreled until 5:00 AM.

Then LI YI jumped from the second floor of the building, causing serious injuries. She was taken to Samrong Hospital and then to Siem Reap Provincial Hospital, but due to the seriousness of her condition, died in the amvulance on the way in Puok village, Puok commune, Puok district, Siem Reap province.

Based on the research of the competent experts and Dr. Kong Rithy, the doctor of the court concluded that the victim died due to a fracture of the skull (from falling from a high place). The body was sent to be temporarily stored at Stung Meanchey pagoda in Phnom Penh to wait for the decision from the family and the embassy. SRP