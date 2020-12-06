Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning of December 6, 2020, issued a press release confirming the discovery of another COVID-19 case related to the ‘Community 28 November event’.

The latest case patient is Mr. Say Sao Leang, 21 years old, living near Wat Sansom Kosal, Sangkat Boeung Tumpun, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh, an employee of Carl’s Jr Burger Toul Tompong. He was linked to the Pedro shop on Sihanouk Blvd, and is being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

Meanwhile, a 37-year-old Nepalese man named Gurong Kamasultim, living in Sangkat Chey Chumneah, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh, who traveled from Nepal to Doha and continued via South Korea to Cambodia on November 11, 2020, has been successfully treated and released from the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

There have now been 30 detected cases in the ‘November 28 event’.

On Saturday, the Ministry of Health released details that Chhem Sonita, daughter of Mr. Chhem Savuth, General Director of the Department of Prisons and another man named Tang Saven Ab, may have been the source of the outbreak, and released pictures and details. Anyone who has come into contact with infected persons is urged to contact the Ministry without delay.