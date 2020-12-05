Phnom Penh: Mr. Mam Bunheng, Minister of Health, would like to appeal to all people who came to buy clothes at Zendo in Boeung Keng Kang from 5 pm to 8 pm on November 27, 2020 to come to the National Institute of Public Health for urgent testing for COVID-19.

Two siblings, one working for Cathay Bank and the other working for the Bank of China, were found to be infected in the “Community 28 November” and went to buy clothes at Zendo shop, Boeung Keng Kang Branch, Phnom Penh on November 27, 2020.

A video from the security camera received on the evening of December 5, 2020 shows that Lay Sengly and Lay Senglin were not wearing masks when they were looking at clothes in the store.

From November 29 to December 3, 2020, the Ministry of Health tested a number of people affected by the “Community 28 November” event-10,147 samples, of which 29 were positive for the coronavirus. KOHSANTEPHEAP