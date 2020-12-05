Siem Reap Province: According to a source from Sotnikum District Police, on the afternoon of December 5, a grandmother in her 70’s was beaten to death, and robbed of all her gold at 7:30 pm on December 4, 2020 in a rice field, Dak Phkar village, Taye commune, Sotnikum District, Siem Reap Province.

According to a source from an official, the robbery and murder was caused by an unidentified suspect who stabbed and beat to death the woman, who died on the way to the district hospital.

The victim, Moeung Triam, a 71-year-old female, resided in the commune where the incident took place. The source added that the lost items included a gold necklace, 2 gold rings weighing 2g and silver, which the victim always wore, according to the explanation from the victim’s child to the authorities.

The perpetrator escaped. however, the joint police force is searching for the suspects to arrest and prosecute according to the law. KOHSANTEPHEAP