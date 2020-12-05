Prey Veng”The reputation of all good officials has been shaken after a military officer was arrested after he looted a warehouse (factory) and took about $300,000 dollars, ran away and hid,

Prey Veng Provincial Police cooperated with Por Sen Chey District Police to arrest the man in Sdao village, Theay commune, Ba Phnom district, Prey Veng province on the evening of December 4, 2020.

The suspect’s name is El Vibol, male, 42 years old, a military officer fromTa Huy village, Kampong Prasat commune, Peam Chor district, Prey Veng province.

The Prey Veng provincial police revealed that the suspect was a military officer, who, along with several other accomplices is accused of stealing from Heng Yong factory warehouse in Kbal Damrey 2 village, Sangkat Kakap 2 Khan Por Sen Chey, on the night November 26, 2020, assets worth more than $ 300,000.

After the arrest, the police confiscated the following exhibits: A white Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2AY 87 93, and a K54 pistol with 16 bullets.

Currently, the suspect and the exhibits were handed over by the Prey Veng Provincial Criminal Police to the Por Sen Chey District Police to continue the procedure.(Source: Cam News h/t KPSBN)