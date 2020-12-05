Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on December 5, 2020, issued an official press release identifying six Pedro employees who were found to be infected with COVID-19 related to the “Community 28 November”. Four other cases were imported from abroad.

The employees of Pedro Shop:

1. A 22-year-old Cambodian woman named Muy Sopheavy, who lives in a rented house in Chbar Ampov district, Phnom Penh.

2: Yeak Chantha, 28 years old, a Cambodian woman living at house No. 236, Street 638, Mak Klung village, Sangkat Chbar Ampov 1, Khan Chbar Ampov.

3 : Cambodian man named Cheak Chanrath, 20 years old, living in Sangkat Trolok Bek 3, Khan Toul Kork.

4 : Cambodian woman named Pho Dolla, 24 years old, living in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkarmon.

5. A 23-year-old Cambodian man named Khan Veha living in Sen Sok district.

6 : A Cambodian woman named Kouch Davin, 23 years old, living at house number E53, Ta Nguon village, Sangkat Kambol, Khan Kambol.

Currently, six of them are being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital, another employee detected first is being treated at Chak Angre Health Center.

Four people arriving in Cambodia from abroad were:

1. Mev Sokun, a 75-year-old Cambodian man living in Sangkat Phsar Thmei, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh, a passenger from China, who arrived in Cambodia on November 20, 2020. The results came back positive on the 13th day of the man’s isolation period, and he is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

2. KAW THIKUN, a 59-year-old American man living in Sangkat Phsar Thmei, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh, another passenger from China who arrived in Cambodia on November 20, 2020. He was also detected on the 13th day test and is being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

3: American man named Shawn Thach, 42, who was also on the same flight, tested on 13th day and is in the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

Please note: There were a total of 49 passengers, including the above three individuals. Forty-six passengers with negative test results were screened for 14 days, with 14 at Borey High School, and 32 at a hotel in Phnom Penh.

4: American men named Oum Chandara, 49, stayed in Phnom Penh as a passenger flight from the United States via Taiwan and arrived on 4 December 2020. He is currently being treated at Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh.

There were a total of 48 passengers on the flight, including this person. Forty-seven passengers with negative test results will be screened for 14 days at hotels in Phnom Penh.

As of 07:00 AM on December 05, 2020, there have been 345 cases detected (80 females and 265 males), with 305 patients making recoveries, 34 patients at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh and 6 patients at Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh.