Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health has issued a press release on the implementation of health measures for all travelers entering Cambodia from December 12, 2020 onwards.

The Inter-Ministerial Commission for the Fight against COVID-19 would like to inform the public that in accordance with the High Memorandum of Understanding of Samdech Techo Hun Sen, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Cambodia dated December 4, 2020 on Letter No. 250 Issued on December 4, 2020 by the Ministry of Health on the implementation of health measures and the provocation for all travelers entering Cambodia from December 12, 2020 as follows:

All passengers must complete 14 full days on entering the Kingdom of Cambodia after being tested upon arrival in Cambodia. All passengers must also have a Health Certificate issued by the health authority recognized by the country concerned, stating that no COVID-19 has been detected, and valid for a maximum 72 hours prior to departure.

This notice suspends the implementation of the sponsorship mechanism for foreign travelers, investors, business people, company employees, experts and technicians who have been guaranteed to come to Cambodia to skip quarantine for less than 14 days until the situation has been alleviated and once again received high approval from the Prime Minister.

Previously ‘sponsored’ visitors’, if the arrival test was negative, could leave, but had to adhere to a schedule submitted to authorities related to where they will stay, travel plans etc..

Identify COVID-19 patients immediately after receiving a positive test result on the official media of the Ministry of Health to make it easier to find stakeholders quickly to make it possible to find others who have been in contact, and notify the Ministry of Health or relevant authorities. SWIFT