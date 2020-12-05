Phnom Penh: Six men and women were arrested in the operation to crack down on sex trafficking by the Sen Sok District Unity Command in cooperation with the Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police.



The operation took place at 22:30 on December 4, 2020 at house No. F102, concrete road, Trung Moan village, Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok.

The operation was led by Mr. Mov Manit, Governor of Sen Sok District and Chairman of the Khan Unity Command, Colonel Hour Meng Wang, Sen Sok District Police Inspector and other relevant specialized forces.

As a result, the police arrested 6 suspects (5 Chinese, 1 Vietnamese).



The 6 suspects are: 1- Xiao Eerong, Female, 47 years old, Chinese (Massage Shop Manager), 2-Jiang Huy, Female, 28 years old, Chinese (Massage Girl), 3-Pak Pashili, 26-year-old (*says Thai national) (female masseuse), 4-Jin Qinghean, male, 44-year-old Chinese national (salesman), 5-Zhou Xian, male, 43-year-old Chinese national (salesman), 6-Nguyen Thi To Kup, a 32-year-old Vietnamese woman (massage girl).



They are currently being interrogated by the Anti-Human Trafficking and Juvenile Protection Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police. NKD