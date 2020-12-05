Preah Sihanouk Province: At around 2:40 pm on December 5, 2020, a fire which started in Pei village, Otres commune, Stung Hav district, Preah Sihanouk province has almost completely extinguished.



Mr. Thai Kimsan, Commander of the Military Police Base in Stung Hav District, Preah Sihanouk Province, who was conducting an intervention operation with the provincial authorities, initially said that the cause of the fire is not yet known.

The fire started in the gas station, then also spread to a house nearby and another neighbor’s house where the market is located. He added that the house selling gasoline was completely destroyed, while the other two houses were also badly damaged.



So far, the authorities have not yet assessed the exact amount of property damage caused by the fire.



Authorities and residents also intervened to remove the car as well as some materials from the area near the house. Initially, the authorities confirmed that one car was burned and four motorcycles were completely damaged. NKD