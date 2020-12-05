Crime FEATURED Latest 

Battambang: Thai Woman Caught With 30kg Of Chinese Tea

Battambang Province:A Thai drug trafficker was arrested by Battambang Provincial Police and a large amount of drugs were confiscated.

Poilice reported that on December 5, 2020, police officers of the Anti-Drug Department of the National Police General Commission went to crack down on a drug case in Kamrieng district. Battambang, and arrested by a Thai national named Phat Phum Ratana, alias Fa, residing in Nong Bun Commune, Baray District, Trat Province, Thailand. 

The police found and confiscated the following evidences:
– 30 packages of methamphetamine, disguised as Chinese tea, with total weight 29857, 02 grams

Authorities are currently investigating and preparing to send the case to court for sentencing tomorrow. SRP

