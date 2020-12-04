Banteay Meanchey Province: Three young boys were taken to their parents by their parents after they ate jatophra* fruit, causing poisoning.

The incident took place on December 3, 2020 in Chak Puok village, Slor Kram commune Svay Chek, Banteay Meanchey Province.



Mr. Chea Sloh, Police Inspector of Svay Chek District, said that the three victims were: 1, Ty Phatra, male, 5 years old, 2, Sam Ang Rayun, male, 5 years old, and 3, Sam Ang Rayuk, male, 3 years old. .



The inspector confirmed that at the time of the incident, the parents of the three children were not at home, busy working as laborers on a cassava farm, and had left the children at home. At that time, the three children picked jatropha that grew on the fence. They began to vomit, so were surprised and were taken to Svay Chek District Referral Hospital by their parents and neighbors.

Later, at 1:00 pm on December 3, the three children were sent by the Svay Chek District Referral Doctor to be treated at the Cambodia-Japan Friendship Referral Hospital in Mongkul Borei District. They seem to be much healthier now.

*Various sources reported this as papaya and jasmine, we think that jatophra is the correct plant

**Much like other members of the family Euphorbiaceae, members of the genus Jatropha contain several toxic compounds. The seeds of Jatropha curcas contain the highly poisonous toxalbumin curcin, a lectin dimer. They also contain carcinogenic phorbol.