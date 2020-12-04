Phnom Penh: The Head of the Royal Government of Cambodia, Samdech Techo Hun Sen, allowed the Ministry of Health to reveal the identity of those infected with COVID-19, along with photos, names and addresses (*and already, apparently phone numbers) so that the media can easily verify and people who have had contact must show up and test immediately.

This announcement comes after the 6 more cases were found in staff at the Pedro store in Phnom Penh (making it 7 in total), which were revealed on Friday evening, when usually new cases are reported around 7 am every morning.

NKD