Shanghai: Among 9 imported COVID-19 cases detected in Shanghai on December 3, 1 man had recently traveled from Cambodia, according to the website of Shanghai Health Commission.

Case 8 is of Chinese nationality and traveled in Cambodia. He departed from Cambodia on November 18 and arrived at Shanghai Pudong International Airport on November 21 after transiting through Taiwan. After entering the country, he was placed under quarantine for observation and developed symptoms during the period. Comprehensive epidemiological history, clinical symptoms, laboratory test and imaging examination results, etc., were diagnosed as a confirmed case.

NOTE: It is not known whether where he had picked up the virus- in Cambodia, in transit or during his quarantine.