Phnom Penh: Secretary of State for the Ministry of Health, Ms. Youk Sambath, confirmed to the media on December 4, 2020, the Ministry of Health found more positive COVID-19 cases in staff of the Pedro store. A total of six more people were infected at the Pedro store, bringing the total to seven, while today three passengers from the United States were also detected.

The positive results of Pedro staff were confirmed by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge on the afternoon of December 4, 2020. This is according to the additional confirmation of Ms. Youk Sambath. The Pedro clothing store was temporarily closed by the authorities.

She added that today there were also three passengers from the United States passing through Taiwan to Phnom Penh were also detected.

The first case of a man at Pedro was confirmed earlier, after he came into contact with another infected customer.

This brings the total number of local infections, dubbed ‘November 28 Event’ to 29.

An update is expected tomorrow morning at 7 am.