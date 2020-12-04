Crime FEATURED Latest 

Chinese Man Detained For Kidnap

Sihanoukville: At 15:00 on December 2, 2020, the Criminal Bureau of the Criminal Investigation Department of the Sihanoukville Provincial Gendarmerie prepared a case file to send a suspect, together with evidence to the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office related to cases of illegal detention (*kidnapping).

The Sihanoukville Provincial Armed Forces told SNTV on the morning of December 3, 2020, that the suspect was named XIAO JUN, male, 27 years old, a Chinese national with and unspecified occupation, currently living in Village 3, Sangkat 3, Sihanoukville.  (By: Som Pheaktra) 

