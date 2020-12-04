Sihanoukville: According to the National Police General Commission, forces searched for, and arrested three Chinese nationals (male and female) in connection with a murder at Jilongju Casino is in Group 8, Village 6, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville Province.

At 8:30 a.m. on November 29, 2020, specialized forces of the Sihanoukville Provincial Police received information that a body was found in a white Highlander with license plate Phnom Penh 2AC-3012 parked along Street 835, target P12, located in Village 6, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province. After the examination and autopsy, it was found the Chinese man (as yet unidentified) died from broken neck, and is being treated as a homicide.

At 10:30 a.m. on December 1, 2020, the specialized force of the Provincial Police Commission arrested a suspect, LI FENG, a 35-year-old Chinese man, a security guard at Jiao Long Chu Casino, staying at Jiao Long Chu Casino in group 8, village 6, Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville.

After interrogation, it was found he was involved in the murder case on November 29, 2020, at 4:30 a.m. at Jiao Longju Casino, where he and his accomplices removed the body from the upper floor of the casino and put it in a white Highlander car with license plate Phnom Penh 2AC-3012 to be dumped.

Police then went to the casino to investigate further.

As a result, the police arrested 3 suspects including Li Feng.

Yu YanLong, male, 35 years old, also a casino security and a Chinese national was an accomplice, along with a woman named Tu Lin.

Currently, the suspects, including material evidence, are being prepared to be sent to the provincial court for legal action. POST NEWS