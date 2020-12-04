Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health issued a press release on December 4, conforming 4 more cases of COVID-19 had been detected in people involved in the “Community 28 November” event.

1. A 39-year-old Cambodian man, living in Borey Lim Chheang Hak, Sangkat Veal Sbov, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh, an employee of a computer shop, who is the cousin of the 23-year-old man who was tested positive on December 2, 2020 and is being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

2. A 32-year-old Cambodian woman, the wife of a 39-year-old man, resided in Borey Lim Chheang Hak, Sangkat Veal Sbov, Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh, and was a cousin of a 23-year-old man who was diagnosed on December 2, 2020.

3. A 3-year-old Cambodian boy, the son of the 39-year-old man and a 32-year-old woman above, and also the nephew of a 23-year-old man who tested positive on December 2, 2020.

4. A 22-year-old Cambodian man with an address in Sangkat Chak Angre Leu, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh, an employee of Pedro Shop, who was in contact with a 21-year-old female patient who entered the store.

The test results of the four individuals provided by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge and the patients are currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that on December 3, 2020, the remaining 96 samples from December 1, 2020, plus more samples received on the same day from the provinces and Phnom Penh made a total of 1,027 samples analyzed by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge with 4 positive results. There are 79 other samples left to be analyzed on December 4, 2020.

From November 29 to December 3, 2020, the Ministry of Health tested a total of 9,793 affected people, of which 23 were positive.

Observing the increase in the number of cases, and the ongoing research being carried out, the Ministry of Health calls on all affected people, especially those who come into contact with patients working at Cathay Bank (Samdech Pan Street) and China Bank (Canadia Building, Monivong Blvd) in Phnom Penh, to isolate, either at home or a government center for 14 days and implement measures to protect themselves from contacting others. Do not leave the house or leave the center during isolation to prevent the spread of the virus from one person to another in the community.

Sub-national authorities are responsible for administering and monitoring this activity, with individuals taking personal responsibility for protecting themselves from the transmission the virus to other.

For the general public, please continue to live a normal life in a new way by wearing a mask (if necessary), especially in this situation, do not walk out of the house if it is not necessary. Always wash your hands with soap and water or alcohol or water to wash your hands often, do not touch your face with unwashed hands and be socially safe.

As of 07:00 on December 4, 2020, a total of 335 cases (19 females and 259 males) have been detected in Cambodia, of which the total number of treated patients nationwide is 304. 31 people remain hospitalized.

Latest figures from December 3 say 235,154 tests have been conducted.