Phnom Pen : The Ministry of Health on the morning of December 3, 2020, issued a press release confirming the discovery of two new cases of COVID-19, linked to the “Community 28 November” event.

CORRECTION:

According to the source, the new cases are related to the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak of COVID-19). They are young Cambodians of 21 and 23 years old. They are brother and sister living in Khan Chbar Ampov, Phnom Penh. They have been admitted to Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in the capital.

As the new cases work for Canadia Bank on Preah Monivong Blvd. and for Cathay United Bank on Samdech Pan Street, Phnom Penh, the banks have to temporary shut down starting from Nov. 3 and their staff need to be under 14-day quarantine.

UPDATE: Now confirmed as Cathay United Bank on 215 (Samdech Pan), Phnom Penh. Staff working there have been suspended for 14 days, starting from December 3, 2020 onwards, and are required to isolate.

The Ministry said that on December 2, 2020, the remaining 1,081 samples from December 1, 2020, plus the number of samples received on the same day (a total of 554) were analyzed by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge. There are 96 other samples left to be analyzed on December 3, 2020.

From November 29 to December 2, 2020, the Ministry of Health tested a total of 8,766 affected people, of which 19 were positive.

The Ministry would like to remind all citizens involved in the “November 28 community event” to properly conduct 14 days and implement measures to prevent the transmission of COVID-19. Those in quarantine, where at home or in a center must stay inside and avoid contact with others.

On December 3, 2020, in Cambodia, there were a total of 331 people infected (76 females and 255 males), of which 304 were treated in the country and 27 remain hospitalized.