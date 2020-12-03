Banteay Meanchey Province: One of five youths who threw rocks at a Phnom Penh Sorya Company bus caused was arrested by the specialized force of the Office of Minor Criminal Police and Serey Sophorn City Police. He was interrogated at the Serei Sophorn City Police Inspectorate on the morning of December 2, 2020.

The arrested boy was named Mao Leap Heng, 14 years old, living in Teuk Thla Village, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Sisophon City, Banteay Meanchey Province. Sin Thai Vantha, a 52-year-old man living in Boeng Salang village, Toul Kork commune, Phnom Penh, the company’s bus driver from Phnom Penh Sorya company was traveling from Poipet to Battambang at the time of the incident.

According to the Serey Sophorn City Police Inspector, after receiving the complaint of the driver of the car, he reported that before the incident on the night of December 1 at 8:15 a.m. west of the Teuk Thla traffic light in the village Teuk Thla, Sangkat Teuk Thla, Serey Sophorn City, there was a case of intentional damage after youths began throwing stones at the windshield of the bus.

The same source said that immediately after receiving the complaint, Brigadier General Sithi Loh, the provincial police commissioner gave orders to police departments to conduct a search. When they arrived at the scene, they checked the security cameras and arrested a boy named Mao Leap Heng for questioning.

The pboy confessed that at about 7 pm on the 1st of the month In December, he rode his bicycle alone to visit Keab village, Teuk Thla commune (the way down to the prison) he met a number of other people. The other 4 people also asked each other to go for a walk and named them as Nonn, male, 18 years old, Heng, male, aged 15, Nha, male, 17 years old and Leap, male, 15 years old.

He claimed Nonn was the one who initiated the idea of ​​throwing stones at car windows, and Nonn picked up the stone that smashed the bus windshield, causing them all to run away.

The Serey Sophorn City Police Inspector, added that as the boy is a minor, his parents agreed to pay damages to Phnom Penh Sorya Company, then the professional police educated and contracted the boy not to do bad actions again. Police are now searching for the others involved. KOHSANTEPHEAP