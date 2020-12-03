Takeo: On December 3, 2020 at 05:15 in the morning, Colonel Yuk Sarath, District Police Inspector, led a specialized force in cooperation with the Kok Prech Administrative Police Station to patrol the area in Chambok village, Kork Prech commune, Kirivong district, Takeo province.

Two suspects were found riding a motorbike in a fast and frightening manner and were stopped. The police interrogated them and found fresh marijuana in a sack.

The suspects, in their 20’s, were from Kbal Damrey Village, Kork Prech Commune, Kirivong District (aka the Green Triangle), Takeo Province.

The police found fresh marijuana, with a weight 3.2 kg, 1 Honda Dream Series 2017, black, with license plate Takeo: 1Q.6154, 1 samurai sword, 1 homemade gun.

Currently, the specialized force is building the case according to the legal procedure. POST NEWS