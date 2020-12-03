Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health has announced that the source of the virus related to the “November 28 community event” may be a strain from Asia, Africa and Australia that entered Cambodia during October 2020, and has been in the country undetected before the outbreak on November 28, 2020. Through careful examination, it is believed the outbreak is not related to the November 3 event (when the Hungarian Foreign Minister visited).

Health officials are working to find the original source.

People are urged to follow safety procedures, such as social distancing, mask wearing and avoiding gatherings of more than 20 people.

If you have any health problems or suspected cases of Kovid-19, please call the toll-free hotline 115 for free or call: 012 825 428 or 012 888 981 or 012 836 868.