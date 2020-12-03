Banteay Meanchey Province: A suspect who broke into a house and stole money was caught and severely beaten by the owner of the house and the villagers.



Thmar Puok District Police Inspector Mr. Chhoeun Kimchhun said that at 8:50 pm on December 2, 2020, a 43-year-old man named Mean Chanthorn, a resident of Trapeang Samrong Village, Kouk Romiet Commune, Thmor Puok District, reported to the Police Administration Post in Kouk Romiet commune that a thief was caught stealing money from the house of Prak Thong, a 60-year-old female, at the Boeung Trakoun two-storey market (under construction) in Banteay Mean Rith village, Kouk Romiet commune, Thmor Puok district.

Immediately after receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and found the suspect, Phlay Sophala, a 30-year-old man living in Kork Prech village, Kouk Romiet commune, Thmor Puok district, with a bloody and swollen face.

Seeing this, the authorities stopped the locals from beating the suspects further and brought him to the Kouk Romiet commune administrative checkpoint for questioning.



The inspector confirmed that: In front of the police, the suspect admitted that he had indeed stolen the money of Prak Thong. They found 4,840 baht (just under $160) and 150,000 riel ($37.50), which was returned to the original owner.

The suspect, after being questioned, was sent to the Thmar Puok District Police Inspectorate for medical treatment, and police will prepare a case file and forward it to the provincial police commissioner for legal action. NKD