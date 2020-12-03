Phnom Penh: A python weighing about 20 kg was found up in a city tree.



The incident took place at 9 am on December 3, 2020, along Street 360 in Sangkat Toul Svay Prey I, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, Phnom Penh.

According to sources at the scene, a python weighing about 20 kilograms was found in the tree, without it being known where the snake came from.

Local people contacted the police to intervene.

After the incident, the local police force, together with the Boeung Keng Kang District Unity Command, contacted the wildlife conservation department to take the python to Phnom Tamao resort. NKD