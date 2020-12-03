Kampong Seila District – At 6.20 am on December 3, 2020, between km 120-121 on Road 4 in Kraing Ath village, Kampong Seila commune, Kampong Seila district, Preah Sihanouk province, an accident occurred between an ambulance and a motorcycle trailer carrying flowers. Both vehicles were travelling in the same direction of Sihanoukville-Phnom Penh.

The driver of the white ambulance with license plate number 12-2 0911, escaped from the scene.

The motorcycle trailer was driven by Ream Touch, male, 35 years old, from Snay Pol village, Rokar commune, Pearang district Prey Veng province. He was seriously injured and later died in hospital. AREY