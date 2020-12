The Ministry of Labor and Vocational Training has released the holiday dates for 2021. Just 21 next year, but many fall on Mondays and Fridays, meaning plenty of long weekends:

1 Jan. 1 International New Year (Friday)

2. Jan 7. Victory over Genocide Day (Thursday)

3. Mar. 8 International Women Day (Monday)

4. April 14-16 Khmer New Year (Wed-Fri)

5. April 26 Visakh Bochea Day (Monday)

6. April 30 Royal Ploughing Ceremony (Friday)

7. May 1 Labor Day (Saturday)

8. May 14 King Father’s Birthday (Friday)

9. June 18 Queen Mother’s Birthday (Friday)

10.Sep. 24 Constitution Day (Friday)

11, Oct. 5-7 Pchum Ben (Tue-Thur)

12. Oct. 15 Commemoration Day of King’s Father (Monday)

13. Oct. 29 King’s Coronation Day, Norodom Sihamoni (Friday)

13. Nov. 9. Independence Day (Tuesday)

14. Nov 18-20 Water Festival (Thur-Sat)