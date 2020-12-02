…..For information about North Korean illicit activities in violation of U.S. and U.N. sanctions.



The North Korean regime of Kim Jong Un uses money laundering, theft, extortion, and illicit shipping to finance its weapons of mass destruction program.



North Korea conducts cyberattacks and dispatches hackers and laborers……across the globe to generate revenue for building nuclear weapons.

The U.S. government is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information on North Korean violations of U.S. and U.N. sanctions. Contact us today!

For Information on North Korean Sanctions Evasion and Illegal Cyber Activities Against the United States.



The North Korean regime and its supporters engage in illegal activities, including money laundering, sanctions evasion, and cyber-crime, to fund its illegal development of nuclear weapons.

Help us stop these illicit activities. If you have information, text Rewards for Justice viaSignal, Telegram, or WhatsApp.

US EMBASSY