Kampot: A truck was badly damaged after it hit a goods train on the night of December 2, 2020 in Kampong Bay North Village, Sangkat Kampong Bay, Kampot City.

Authorities said that at 2:30 am on December 2, the truck drove head on into a train at the intersection between Street 735 and Kampot-Sihanoukville Railway. The train (*which appears to have been carrying LPG, or something similar) was slightly damaged.

According to the police, the driver of the car was Yu Leakena, a 25-year-old man living in Kampong Bay South Village, Kampong Bay Sangkat, Kampot City, Kampot Province. Although no one was injured, the driver’s negligence led to the accident and he will face the consequences. RASMEI