Kampot: A truck was badly damaged after it hit a goods train on the night of December 2, 2020 in Kampong Bay North Village, Sangkat Kampong Bay, Kampot City.

Authorities said that at 2:30 am on December 2, the truck drove head on into a train at the intersection between Street 735 and Kampot-Sihanoukville Railway. The train (*which appears to have been carrying LPG, or something similar) was slightly damaged.

According to the police, the driver of the car was Yu Leakena, a 25-year-old man living in Kampong Bay South Village, Kampong Bay Sangkat, Kampot City, Kampot Province.¬†Although no one was injured, the driver’s negligence led to the accident and he will face the consequences. RASMEI