Preah Sihanouk Province: Authorities said that on the west of Koh Damlong, near Koh Rong Samloem, Koh Rong, a body of a man was found floating near rocks

According to the authorities, the corpse had some distinctive tattoos on the shoulder, back and left arm. On the afternoon of December 2, 2020, the 3rd Island Defense Force (Koh Tang) of the Coast Guard Island Command prepared to pack and transport the body to Sihanoukville and hand it over to the technical and scientific police for forensic examination to find out the identity and cause of death. NKD