Siem Reap: According to the General Commission of the National Police, at 14:00 on December 1, 2020, the Bureau of Investigation and Procedural Enforcement visited the Kulen Residence & Spa Hotel in Banteay Chas Village, Sangkat Slor Kram, Siem Reap City, and brought a foreigner in for questioning in connection with a breach of trust case.

This foreigner is WU SIHAN, male, born on 28-09-1989, Chinese, unemployed.

Brigadier General Chea Kimsan, Deputy Commissioner for Immigration, said that at 11:00 a.m. on June 25, 2020, the suspect rented a black 2016 HONDA CLICK motorcycle with license plate number Siem Reap 1V- 0752 for $ 9 per day. After renting, the suspect fled. Then on December 1, 2020, he was found staying at the Kulen Hotel and did not pay. The victim is Chamroeun Bonami, male, 29 years old, Cambodian.

Currently, the foreigner has been remanded in custody by HE Keut Vannareth, Prosecutor of the Siem Reap Provincial Court, in order to prepare a case file to be sent to the Provincial Court for further proceedings. POST NEWS