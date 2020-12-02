Phnom Penh: Ms. Youk Sambath, Secretary of State of the Ministry of Health, confirmed to the media that: The Ministry of Health decided to allow AEON I shopping mall to reopen from December 2.

Health officials have examined a total of 3,201 people, all with negative COVID-19 results.

On November 28, 2020, the Royal Government of Cambodia decided to temporarily close Aeon Market 1 after finding a positive case in a Cambodian woman who entered the mall to eat food and buy some groceries.

Separately, Ms. Youk Sambath added that the permission to reopen AEON I Mall after being temporarily closed for 3 days, came after the Ministry of Health discussed with Phnom Penh Capital Hall, as well as at the request of the owner of Aeon Mall through the Embassy of Japan in Cambodia.

NKD