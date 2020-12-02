Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning of December 2, 2020, issued a press release confirming the discovery of three new COVID-19 infections imported from abroad, which were not involved in the “28 November event ”:



1. A 26-year-old Cambodian man, residing in Dang Tong District, Kampot Province, traveling from Japan via South Korea to Cambodia on November 18, 2020, with the results of the second sample test taken on the 13th day of isolation. He is currently being treated at Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh.

2: A 46-year-old Cambodian man, residing in Kandal Province, also traveling from Japan via South Korea to Cambodia on November 18, 2020 is currently being treated at Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh after the second ’13 day test’ returned positive.

Forty-eight other passengers with negative test results were isolated- 36 at the air base and 12 at a hotel in Phnom Penh.

3: A 35-year-old Cambodian woman, living in Teuk Chhou District, Kampot Province, who arrived on November 18, 2020, and also had positive results on the 13th day test.

162 were on the flight including this person. 2 are being isolated in the air base and 159 at a hotel in Phnom Penh.

Separately, on December 1, 2020, the Ministry of Health took an additional 2,052 samples making a total of 3,998 from those involved with the “November 28” event, of which 2,917 samples were analyzed on the same day, of which all were returned negative.

From November 29 to December 1, 2020, 7,131 specimens have been analyzed, with 17 cases detected. Another 1,081 specimens will be analyzed on December 2, 2020 by the Institut Pasteur du Cambodge.

Please be informed that as of 07:00 AM on December 2, 2020, a total of 329 cases (74 females and 255 males) were diagnosed, with 304 treated and 25 hospitalized.